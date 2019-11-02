6,087 Shares in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Purchased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 68,100.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Green Plains Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of GPP opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.53. Green Plains Partners LP has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.27 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 65.23% and a net margin of 54.48%. Equities analysts expect that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.50%.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

