700 Shares in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Bought by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 0.7% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Southern by 30.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $62.26 on Friday. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price objective on Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $7,642,986.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,040.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

