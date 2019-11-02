75,400 Shares in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) Bought by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 75,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the second quarter worth $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the second quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 232.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 193.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 45.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd alerts:

Shares of JPS stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.