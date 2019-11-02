88,000 Shares in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GCI Liberty by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,383,000 after purchasing an additional 154,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in GCI Liberty by 61.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,134,000 after purchasing an additional 559,940 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GCI Liberty during the second quarter worth $30,924,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in GCI Liberty by 27.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,519,000 after purchasing an additional 103,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GCI Liberty by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,188,000.00. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,075 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $64,489.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,031.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLIBA stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.36. GCI Liberty Inc has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $70.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $217.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLIBA. ValuEngine cut GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on GCI Liberty from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on GCI Liberty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $75.00 target price on GCI Liberty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.17.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

