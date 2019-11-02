AAR’s (AIR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $110.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AAR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of AIR stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.13. AAR has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $49.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.03 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $457,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in AAR during the third quarter valued at $30,994,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the second quarter valued at $10,022,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AAR by 17.0% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 905,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,330,000 after buying an additional 131,777 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in AAR by 132.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 205,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 116,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in AAR by 47.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after buying an additional 114,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.