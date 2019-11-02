AAR’s (AIR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $161.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Shares of AIR traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $42.79. 120,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,718. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34. AAR has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $49.92.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.03 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $457,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 27.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

