Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,225 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 11,003 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,816 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $332,821,000 after acquiring an additional 821,189 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 18,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $577,937,000 after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Cowen boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,236.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,987,661.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.66. 4,268,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,901,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average is $81.99. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

