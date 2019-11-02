Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Down 6.7%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI)’s stock price fell 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 88,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 168,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder and Tagami gold properties located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute, Quebec.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.