Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 350,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $10.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $123.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 137,558 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 13.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABEO shares. Maxim Group downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

