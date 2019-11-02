Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 52.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,349,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 51.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXAS traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.32. 2,095,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,187. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 million, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.72. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

