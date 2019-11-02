Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys New Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $148.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $149.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.85.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $2,314,704.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,979 shares in the company, valued at $68,633,042.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays set a $158.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

