ACG Wealth Acquires 169 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $101.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.