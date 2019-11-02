ACG Wealth Has $893,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. grace capital acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43.

