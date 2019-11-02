ACG Wealth Reduces Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

ACG Wealth cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $95.50 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.79.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.