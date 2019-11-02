ACG Wealth Sells 4,984 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

ACG Wealth lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 62,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 451,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,270,000 after buying an additional 69,257 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.22. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

