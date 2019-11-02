Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.44

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 21636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACHN. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.30 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Achillion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $884.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Analysts expect that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Achillion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph Truitt sold 133,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $850,293.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,734 shares in the company, valued at $660,785.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,851,000 after purchasing an additional 324,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 689,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 125,310 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 1,077.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 760,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

