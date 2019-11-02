Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.24. Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 28,779 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.19.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 1,352.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,935,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595,454 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC owned 3.05% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

