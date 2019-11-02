Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Activision’s top line is expected to benefit from an expanding user base of Call of Duty, Hearthstone and King’s Candy Crush. The availability of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is expected to expand the company’s user base prior to the holiday season. Additionally, availability of Overwatch Legendary edition on Nintendo Switch is a growth driver. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, estimates have been trending up ahead of the company’s third-quarter earnings release. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises for recent quarters. However, lack of major releases, particularly from the Blizzard division, is likely to hurt revenues in 2019. Additionally, competition in the video game space is intensifying.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATVI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens upgraded Activision Blizzard from an equal rating to a weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $62.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.93.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.82. 10,199,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,231,568. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $70.29.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $280,889.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,557 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 189.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

