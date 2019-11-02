Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.88

Press coverage about Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Activision Blizzard earned a coverage optimism score of 1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Activision Blizzard’s score:

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.93.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $55.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.46. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $70.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $271,076.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,557. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.