Acute Angle Cloud 1-Day Volume Tops $293,906.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, LBank, BiteBTC and OKEx. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $676,256.00 and $293,906.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,323.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.56 or 0.01979267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.28 or 0.03134564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00631728 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00665629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00405435 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010738 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, LBank, BiteBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

