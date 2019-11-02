ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Announces Earnings Results

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $114.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million.

Shares of ADTN opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $458.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53, a PEG ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $17.81.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -76.60%.

In other news, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 6,200 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $60,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADTN. ValuEngine upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. MKM Partners lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.