Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.81 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADSW. ValuEngine cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE ADSW opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Advanced Disposal Services has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.