AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 82,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 131,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $45.16 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16.

