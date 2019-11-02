Aeon Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002550 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. In the last week, Aeon has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $3.75 million and $2,040.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00656393 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003699 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001725 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.