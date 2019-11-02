AEW UK Long Lease REIT (LON:AEWL) Trading Down 0.4%

AEW UK Long Lease REIT PLC (LON:AEWL) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 75.25 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 75.48 ($0.99), approximately 50,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 55,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.75 ($0.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.50, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.33. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 million and a PE ratio of 14.20.

In other news, insider Alan Sippetts acquired 14,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £9,944.26 ($12,993.94).

About AEW UK Long Lease REIT (LON:AEWL)

The Company is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 18 April 2017 and domiciled in the UK. The registered office of the Company is located at 6th Floor, 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ. The Company's Ordinary Shares were listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 6 June 2017.

