Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 953,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $213.56 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals has a twelve month low of $149.64 and a twelve month high of $232.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Citigroup set a $260.00 target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective (up previously from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

