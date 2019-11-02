Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €156.00 by Berenberg Bank

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €156.00 ($181.40) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €161.00 ($187.21) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €138.21 ($160.71).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR traded up €1.56 ($1.81) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €129.98 ($151.14). The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($116.24). The company has a fifty day moving average of €120.93.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.