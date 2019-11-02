AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Stock Price Down 11.6% Following Weak Earnings

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)’s stock price was down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.36, approximately 16,180,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,912,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Get AK Steel alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AKS shares. ValuEngine upgraded AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AK Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price target on AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.40 price target (up previously from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $3.00 price target on AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in AK Steel by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in AK Steel by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 366,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 261,282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in AK Steel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 59,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in AK Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in AK Steel by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 171,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 58,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $795.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.02.

AK Steel Company Profile (NYSE:AKS)

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.