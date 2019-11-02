Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells $781,830.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $781,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,494.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AKAM stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,132,153 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,372,971,000 after buying an additional 307,796 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $402,178,000 after buying an additional 664,795 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 37,980.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,030,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $323,002,000 after buying an additional 4,019,896 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,454,832 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $196,730,000 after buying an additional 158,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $100,527,000 after buying an additional 39,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.