Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their overweight rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $103.00 price objective on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $97.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKAM. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.19.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.50. 1,474,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,884. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average is $83.84.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $281,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $370,796.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $781,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,494.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.