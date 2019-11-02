Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) and Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) Critical Analysis

Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) and Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Akazoo and Emmis Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akazoo N/A 6.84% 0.23% Emmis Communications 9.84% -4.06% -1.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akazoo and Emmis Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akazoo N/A N/A $650,000.00 N/A N/A Emmis Communications $114.13 million 0.56 $23.35 million N/A N/A

Emmis Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Akazoo.

Risk and Volatility

Akazoo has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emmis Communications has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Akazoo and Emmis Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akazoo 0 0 5 0 3.00 Emmis Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akazoo currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 412.00%. Given Akazoo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Akazoo is more favorable than Emmis Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.2% of Emmis Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Akazoo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Emmis Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Emmis Communications beats Akazoo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akazoo

Akazoo S.A. operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis. Its platform includes 43 million registered users and 5.3 million premium subscribers. The company also offers radio services. Akazoo S.A. was founded in 2010 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Emmis Communications

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine. The company also develops and licenses TagStation, a cloud-based software platform that allows a broadcaster to manage album art, meta data, and enhanced advertising on its various broadcasts; and develops NextRadio, a smartphone application that marries over-the-air FM radio broadcasts with visual and interactive features on smartphones. In addition, it provides Dial Report that offers radio advertising buyers and sellers big data analytics derived from radio station network, smartphone usage, location-based data, listening data, and demographic and behavioral attributes; and engages in dynamic pricing business. Emmis Communications Corporation was founded in 1981 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

