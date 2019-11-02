Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at CIBC

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$11.25 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$9.80 to C$10.55 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.13.

AGI traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.15. 752,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,107. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.88 and a 1 year high of C$10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.72.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$224.86 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$283,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$811,494.71. Also, Senior Officer James Porter sold 13,600 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.91, for a total transaction of C$134,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$965,997.07. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,583.

Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

