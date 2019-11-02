Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Update

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,900 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 959,300 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 190,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Brady acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Douglas acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 83,907 shares of company stock worth $456,912 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 989.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 28.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.19.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

