Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.43. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alerus Finl Cp.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Finl Cp in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of Alerus Finl Cp stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601. Alerus Finl Cp has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

About Alerus Finl Cp

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

