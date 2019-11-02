ALIS Price Reaches $0.0429 on Major Exchanges (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. ALIS has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $49.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ALIS has traded 75.9% higher against the dollar. One ALIS token can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00217227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.01408520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00119666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS launched on August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,390,848 tokens. ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

