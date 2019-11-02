Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Announces Earnings Results

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ATI traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.24. 2,795,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATI. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Longbow Research downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Wetherbee bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,830.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $222,680. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

