Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 93.20%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $44.03. 1,264,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,245. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.