Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC (LON:AFM)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.55), approximately 506 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 20,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194 ($2.53).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $200.25 million and a PE ratio of 22.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 202.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 214.60.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

