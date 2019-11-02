Alphabet Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $49.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $49.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $53.45. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,370.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2019 earnings at $12.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $57.05 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,299.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,406.25.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,272.25 on Friday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,299.24. The company has a market cap of $874.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,233.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1,179.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 138.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

