Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $111,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 33.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,460.27.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total value of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,182,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,273.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,299.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,233.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,177.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.