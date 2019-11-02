Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,054,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Alphabet by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,765,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,245.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,406.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $13.45 on Friday, reaching $1,272.25. 1,439,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,677. The firm has a market cap of $874.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,299.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,233.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,179.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

