Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Cut to $1,550.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GOOG. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $1,360.00 price target (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,460.27.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $13.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,273.74. 1,669,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,841. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,299.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,233.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,177.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $65,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total value of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,182,930 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.