Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $1,475.00 at Raymond James

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,460.27.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,273.74 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,299.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $874.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,233.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,177.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 49.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,463,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,484 shares of company stock worth $4,182,930 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

