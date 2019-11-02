Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Lowered to $1,550.00 at Deutsche Bank

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,460.27.

GOOG stock traded up $13.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,273.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,841. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,233.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,177.46. The company has a market capitalization of $874.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,299.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 49.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.77, for a total transaction of $92,082.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,036.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total transaction of $64,342.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,313.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,484 shares of company stock worth $4,182,930. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

