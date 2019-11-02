Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Up 11.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s stock price shot up 11.1% on Thursday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.88, 1,389,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 222% from the average session volume of 431,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 811,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 811,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 116,206 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 77,101 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 310,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 86,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $357.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 211.15% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. The business had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

