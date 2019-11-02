Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.18

Shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 779107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALTM. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Altus Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Altus Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Altus Midstream from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altus Midstream by 740.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,543 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Altus Midstream by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,256,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altus Midstream by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 190,327 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,836,000. Finally, Richmond Hill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,123,000.

