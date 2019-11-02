Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRN. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 target price on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Capital set a $31.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

In other Amarin news, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,366,150.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $202,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 1,402.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,902 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 30.8% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 12.3% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 1,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 367,369 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth about $27,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,916,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,136. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Amarin has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.54 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 111.75% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. Amarin’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

