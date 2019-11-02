Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ambarella and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dougherty & Co set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ambarella and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ambarella and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.56.

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 300,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,328. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $67.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $371,563.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,190 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,959. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,561,000 after purchasing an additional 394,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ambarella by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,718,000 after purchasing an additional 627,318 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Ambarella by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 527,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 262,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

