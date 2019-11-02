Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Amc Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

Amc Networks stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. 668,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,955. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Amc Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $68.42.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.61 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 127.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

