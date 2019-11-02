Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded by Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $53.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Amc Networks from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Amc Networks from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.08. 668,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,985. Amc Networks has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.61.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 127.16%. The company had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amc Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Amc Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,771,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,006,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amc Networks by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,674,000 after purchasing an additional 934,831 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amc Networks by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,789,000 after purchasing an additional 246,275 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Amc Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

